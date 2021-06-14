Romania to spend another EUR 185 mln for miners’ severance payments

The Ministry of Economy has put up for public debate the draft normative act by which the people fired following the collective redundancies will receive compensatory payments.

The companies most affected by future layoffs are the Hunedoara and Oltenia coal and power energy complexes.

The schema provides for the allocation of total compensation of about RON 916 mln (EUR 185 mln) in the form of severance payments, according to Economica.net.

The payments will be granted to those made redundant until 2032, according to the draft normative act. For the miners who have worked underground, additional income will be given for up to 48 months, and for those in surface quarries for a maximum of 24 months.

The estimated number of people fired is 8,354, of which 4,063 people from CE Hunedoara, 264 people from Compania Națională a Uraniului SA (CNU), 3,997 people from CE Oltenia and 30 people from National Mine Closure Company Valea Jiului SA (SNIM).

(Photo source: Facebook/Complexul Energetic Oltenia)