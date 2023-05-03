Romania seeks to hire 4,000 career soldiers

The Ministry of National Defense announced on May 2 that it is starting a campaign to hire professional soldiers for the Romanian Army's force structure.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Defense, at the level of the Romanian Army, one of the most extensive recruitment and selection campaigns is organized to fill 4,159 vacancies of professional soldiers.

Between May 2 and June 16, candidates who choose to pursue the career of professional soldier can apply for registration in the zonal, county or district military centres (as the case may be) in whose area of responsibility they reside.

(Photo source: Facebook/MApN)