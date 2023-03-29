Gheorghe Hagi, once Romania's brightest footballing royalty, had an impressive track record in Euro qualifying matches. He scored in four different editions throughout his decades-lasting career before hanging up his boots in 2001.

Now 58 years of age, the football connoisseur who helms top-flight club Farul Constanța was present when the tricolors stunned over 27,800 attendees at Arena Națională, Bucharest, with a dazzling display on a cold, rainy evening against Belarus in their second Euro 2024 qualifying match.

Edi Iordănescu's tactical gambles brought the best out of Denis Alibec and co throughout the tight contest where VAR was involved. Switching from a 4-2-3-1 display against Andorra to a solid 4-3-3, the former CFR Cluj head coach pushed Dennis Man and Olimpiu Moruţan to the front to form a trio with Alibec, who scored in the previous game.

Ionuț Radu was back behind the goalpost once again, followed by four defenders - Radu Drăgușin, Andrei Burcă, Cristian Manea, and Raul Opruț. Răzvan Marin, Nicolae Stanciu, and Tudor Băluţă filled the midfielders' spots.

In minute 17, Stanciu's free kick from a tight angle turned into a goal and got the crowd going. Romania's number 10 scored his first international score since September 2021. Not too long after that, a long ball from Marin met Burcă right foot and nicked it to the back of the net.

The White Wings boys' optimism level rose in the last ten minutes after the game. They stunned the home team after Vladislav Morozov managed to get his name on the scoresheet in minute 86, which the video referees needed to step up to confirm it.

Now, Romania is sitting comfortably in the runner-up spot of Group I. They will face Kosovo and Switzerland in June, whereas group topper Switzerland also won 3-0 against Israel.

(Photo source: FRF.ro)