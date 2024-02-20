Politics

Romania’s ruling coalition reportedly reaches breakthrough in electoral calendar negotiations

20 February 2024

Romania’s ruling Social Democrats (PSD) and Liberals (PNL) reportedly avoided a deadlock on the electoral calendar by a partial agreement on the local and European elections being held on June 9, according to sources within the two parties consulted by G4media.ro.

The partial agreement, which leaves in limbo the general and presidential elections as well as the delicate topic of a joint presidential candidate, was reached following seven hours of negotiations on February 19 but will be sealed in an official meeting on February 21.

Furthermore, the two parties reportedly agreed with joint lists for the European elections.

This is, however, complicated, as the two parties are part of different political groups in the European parliament. While the Liberals are part of the European People's Party, the Social Democrats are part of the Party of European Socialists.

At the same time, negotiating joint lists of candidates is a process prone to conflicts.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

