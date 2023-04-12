“Romania will play a more significant role in the defense industry,” European commissioner says

Thierry Breton, the European commissioner for the internal market, said after his meeting with prime minister Nicolae Ciucă that Romania will be able to play a more significant role in the defense industry.

During the meeting in Bucharest, the two officials discussed the war in Ukraine and the ways in which the EU and its member states can answer Ukraine’s request for ammunition and armament.

“Fortunately, we have what we need to rebuild the defense industry in Europe, but we need to do it together. [...] We have decided that we must do everything we can to increase the defense capacity of our borders, including if it is necessary to allocate some funds [...] to enhance our defense capabilities. And we will do it,” said Nicolae Ciucă.

The PM also said that he reiterated Romania's support for strengthening the defense capabilities of the European Union in his discussions with Thierry Breton. Ciucă also highlighted the potential of the Romanian defense industry.

In turn, the European commissioner noted with appreciation that Romania has increased its defense budget from 2% to 2.5% of the GDP, stating that this is "an example for many,” according to Agerpres.

"I trust that Romania will be able to play an even more important role in the defense industry. And when a country spends over 2% of GDP, that's the difference: you're protecting your country, but you're also protecting the European continent, and for that, I thank you," Thierry Breton said.

During the dialogue, the Romanian prime minister also referred to the EU's plans for the green transition.

"One benefit is related to a clear awareness of the need to strengthen the internal resilience of the European Union, including by managing strategic dependencies and promoting the full potential of the single market. In this context, I have provided assurances of Romania's support for initiatives that will strengthen the internal market, especially by removing obstacles that affect fundamental freedoms. The recent proposals presented by the European Commission, such as the Green Deal industrial plan, the Net-Zero Industry Act, the European Critical Raw Materials Act, and the Long-Term Competitiveness Communication of the EU, […] must be implemented,” Ciucă said.

Romania’s accession to the Schengen area was also tackled. "I discussed with the Commissioner the topic of Schengen, which is very important not only for our country but for the entire set of measures taken at the European level. And once we obtain this status, there is a whole range of aspects that facilitate all the efforts taken at the level of the European Union regarding the support of all the countries on the Eastern flank, as well as Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova. [...] There is no doubt that this is not only about the freedom of movement of citizens, but we are also talking about the freedom of movement of businesses and services, which will indeed facilitate the efforts made at the European Union level to support both Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova," Ciucă said.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)