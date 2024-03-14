Romania received only EUR 2.7 bln under the Resilience Facility last year

Romania’s authorities sent only one disbursement request to the European Commission (the third request, in December), compared to two scheduled in 2023 – and received only one disbursement resulting from a request filed in 2022, according to the PNRR Monitor instrument published by Economedia.ro.

The authorities argue that the hiatus in the Resilience Facility implementation was due to the sluggish endorsement of the revised PNRR. Some new milestones and targets were introduced to replace others, and the implementation was thus deferred.

The fourth disbursement request, initially scheduled for the end of this March, was deferred accordingly to the end of September.

Among the key targets linked to the fourth disbursement request is the unitary wage law, which would revise the incomes across the entire budgetary sector. Some of the employees, who currently accumulate several bonuses, may have their incomes reduced significantly.

Labor minister Simona Bucura assured the bill would be ready “in due time.” However, she is already on the list of candidates for the European Parliament.

