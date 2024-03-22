Romania to relocate more prisons outside cities

The Romanian government recently approved plans to relocate the prisons in Craiova, Târgu Jiu, Miercurea Ciuc, and Brăila outside the cities.

According to a government press release cited by Digi24, relocating prisons outside urban areas will improve public safety as well as the conditions in which those behind bars serve time.

"To achieve this initiative, the Ministry of Justice, the National Administration of Penitentiaries, and their subordinate units will collaborate with local public authorities to identify the best decisions for the relocation process by the end of 2024. The construction of new detention facilities will be carried out in compliance with mandatory standards regarding the accommodation conditions of people deprived of liberty, and the lands or buildings remaining after the relocation of the prison facilities will be able to take on functions of public utility, for the benefit of the local community and in accordance with the public interest," the government press release said.

Earlier this week, justice minister Alina Gorghiu said that she submitted a memorandum to the government for the approval of relocating four prisons in Romania, located in the central areas of cities, to Craiova, Brăila, Miercurea Ciuc, and Târgu Jiu.

The government had previously approved the relocation of prisons in other cities in Romania.

"On February 16, we adopted in a government session, and I thank my colleagues for supporting this memorandum, the relocation of prisons from Oradea, Satu Mare, Iași, Târgu Mureș, Ploiești, and the section of Gherla Prison from the municipality of Cluj-Napoca. Today, because other local authorities have requested the completion of the memorandum, I came before the Government with the second part, a memorandum for the approval of relocating four other prisons in Romania, located in the central areas of some cities. These are Craiova, Brăila, Miercurea Ciuc, and Târgu Jiu," Gorghiu said, cited by G4Media.

"Immediately after its adoption, the National Administration of Penitentiaries will start the paperwork, will communicate with the administrations and local and county public authorities, so that we can identify the suitable solution, depending on the availabilities that these authorities have for the relocation of the prisons," the minister added.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Alexandru Busca)