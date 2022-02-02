Romania’s 2.7% registered unemployment is half the ILO figure

Romania’s registered unemployment, 2.7% at the end of December as reported by the employment bureau ANOFM, was half the ILO 5.5 unemployment reported by the statistics office INS, reflecting the actual share of the working-age population seeking employment.

In Bucharest, the registered employment was even lower at the end of December: 1.14%.

At the end of December 2021, the country-wide registered unemployment rate was 2.69%, lower than the previous month by 0.03pp and lower by 0.69pp compared to December 2020.

ILO employment at the end of December (5.5%) also decreased during 2021, by 1pp from 6.5% at the end of 2020.

The total number of registered unemployed people at the end of December 2021 was 234,757 people, 3,130 less than at the end of the previous month. ILO unemployment rate reported by INS indicates 448,885 people actively seeking employment, though.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)