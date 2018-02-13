7 °C
Romania aims to become regional weapons producer

by Romania Insider
Romania has opened the discussion about becoming a weapons producer for its entire region, said Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila after her meeting with US Ambassador Hans Klemm on Monday.

She made the statement after journalists asked whether they covered in the meeting Romania’s 2% GDP allocation for defense.

In a meeting she described as “very good and to the point”, Dancila also discussed about the US support for Romania’s OECD accession, and US visas for Romanians. The two did not discuss anything about justice issues, according to the PM.

