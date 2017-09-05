Romania could reduce refugee quota by welcoming Syrians from Turkey

Romania is willing to take in 100 Syrian refugees who are currently under protection in Turkey, and who wish to open a business and work in Romania. With this, the country could reduce its quota of refugees that it needs to take in from Greece and Italy, in accordance with EU agreements allowing this, Profit.ro reported.

A 2016 agreement between Turkey and the EU allows the relocation of a Syrian citizen from Turkey to another EU member state for every Syrian citizen admitted to Turkey from Greece. In this way, a member state can reduce its quota of refugees it needs to take in from Greece or Italy, according to a government document quoted by Profit.ro.

The refugees qualifying for this type of admission would have relatives or acquaintances residing in Romania, would be hired in areas with a personnel deficit, or could develop a business in the country. The authorities expect this could lead to a better integration of the refugees and a lower rate of their departure from Romania, in addition to being less costly than offering assistance to refugees coming from Greece and Italy. “Another benefit would be the addition of foreign currency capital, as well as the creation of minimum 10 jobs for every admitted Syrian citizen who files a request for the granting of a long-term stay visa for undertaking commercial activities,” according to the same document.

In order to receive a long-term stay visa for commercial activities, non-EU citizens need to establish in Romania companies and present proof that they have at least EUR 100,000 available in funds for a limited liability company, or at least EUR 150,000 for a shareholding company.

The acceptance of Syrian citizens coming through Turkey is entirely dependent on their wish to apply for a visa for Romania.

The beneficiaries of this scheme could by pre-registered Syrian refugees who have not yet been granted temporary protection in Turkey but for whom procedures are underway, Syrian citizens who have obtained temporary protection in Turkey, and Syrian citizens who no longer wish to have temporary protection in Turkey.

The EU’s Justice and Home Affairs Council decided in September 2015 the relocation of 160,000 refugees from camps in Greece and Italy to other EU member states based on mandatory quotas. Romania’s quota is of 4,180 refugees. So far, little over 18,400 refugees have been relocated, 568 of whom reached Romania by May of this year. Many of these see Romania as a transit country and do not wish to remain here.

[email protected]