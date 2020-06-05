Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 14:02
Social
Romania recalls face masks purchased from China for local hospitals
06 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has decided to recall a batch of masks produced in China and purchased for local hospitals, following alerts at European and national levels.

State company Unifarm purchased several types of FFP2 masks from several manufacturers, including some from China with the generic name "Daddy Baby," and distributed them to local hospitals, local Mediafax reported. Following alerts on four types of masks, including this brand, Unifarm announced all medical units where masks have been distributed to stop use and replaced them with other face masks.

"At the same time, we requested the importer to replace them with compliant masks, as a result of this alert," Unifarm said in a press release.

"This type of mask was imported with all certificates and declarations required by law, at the date of their contracting," the company added.

Several countries have recently reported problems with medical equipment imported from China.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Aleksandr Zubkov/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 14:02
Social
Romania recalls face masks purchased from China for local hospitals
06 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has decided to recall a batch of masks produced in China and purchased for local hospitals, following alerts at European and national levels.

State company Unifarm purchased several types of FFP2 masks from several manufacturers, including some from China with the generic name "Daddy Baby," and distributed them to local hospitals, local Mediafax reported. Following alerts on four types of masks, including this brand, Unifarm announced all medical units where masks have been distributed to stop use and replaced them with other face masks.

"At the same time, we requested the importer to replace them with compliant masks, as a result of this alert," Unifarm said in a press release.

"This type of mask was imported with all certificates and declarations required by law, at the date of their contracting," the company added.

Several countries have recently reported problems with medical equipment imported from China.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Aleksandr Zubkov/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 May 2020
Social
Record fines issued by Romanian authorities during COVID-19 state of emergency are unconstitutional
06 May 2020
Social
Luxury food: First cherries reach Romanian markets at EUR 30 a kilo
05 May 2020
Business
Romania prepares to open hotels but not restaurants on May 15
06 May 2020
Business
Analysis: Romanian listed companies will pay EUR 1 bln dividends. Which bring the highest yields?
04 May 2020
Social
Romanian businessman wants to get infected with COVID-19 to prove authorities wrong
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romania replaces state of emergency with state of alert
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romanian authorities prepare to start new school year online in September
04 May 2020
Business
Carmakers Dacia and Ford resume operations at their factories in Romania after COVID-19 halt