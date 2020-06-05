Romania recalls face masks purchased from China for local hospitals

Romania has decided to recall a batch of masks produced in China and purchased for local hospitals, following alerts at European and national levels.

State company Unifarm purchased several types of FFP2 masks from several manufacturers, including some from China with the generic name "Daddy Baby," and distributed them to local hospitals, local Mediafax reported. Following alerts on four types of masks, including this brand, Unifarm announced all medical units where masks have been distributed to stop use and replaced them with other face masks.

"At the same time, we requested the importer to replace them with compliant masks, as a result of this alert," Unifarm said in a press release.

"This type of mask was imported with all certificates and declarations required by law, at the date of their contracting," the company added.

Several countries have recently reported problems with medical equipment imported from China.

[email protected]