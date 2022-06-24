Romanian Government to ratify defense cooperation agreement with Poland

Romania’s Government is poised to ratify the Defense Industry Cooperation Accord with Poland, ensuring the joint development, procurement, or modernization of military equipment, and enhancing ties between the two countries.

The agreement was signed in Warsaw earlier this year during a visit by Romanian PM Nicolae Ciucă. The signing coincided with other economic consultations held between Romanian officials, most notably the minister of enterprise and tourism, Constantin-Daniel Cadariu, and Polish counterparts, including minister of economic development and technology Piotr Nowak.

The initial signing took place a week after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Following the ratification of the accord, the two Eastern Europe countries will cooperate closely in the field of defense. The accord will also strengthen economic relations. The trade turnover between Poland and Romania reached EUR 8,6 billion in 2021, after sizable increases in imports between the two countries, according to the Polish Investment & Trade Agency.

Cooperation between Romania and Poland in the defense industry will extend to the fields of research, development, production, maintenance, and modernization of weapons systems, ammunition, and other military equipment. It will also encourage the joint procurement, production, and sale of products for the defense industry. Moreover, the deal will have the two parties share information regarding the use of new equipment.

The defense accord is part of an effort by Bucharest and Warsaw to increase cooperation between countries on NATO’s eastern flank. Also part of the same endeavor is the Bucharest 9 Format, launched at the initiative of the Romanian and Polish presidents, Klaus Iohannis and Andrzej Duda, respectively. The organization, seen as a consequence of the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014, reunites NATO and EU members that were formerly part of the Eastern bloc before 1989.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)