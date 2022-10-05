Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Măgura Village in autumn colors

The Romania Photo of the Day created in partnership with stock photo provider Dreamstime aims to highlight the best of Romania. From stunning landscapes and popular tourist destinations and landmarks to people, traditions, and food, this series helps you discover Romania one photo at a time. This week, we put the focus on beautiful Romanian landscapes in autumn colors.

Situated in the commune of Moieciu in Brasov county, near Bran and its famous castle, at the foot of the Piatra Craiului Mountains, the village of Măgura is a picturesque oasis of slow living. (Photo source - click on the number to get to the photo 124189520 © Janoka82 | Dreamstime.com)

Măgură means hill, undemergem.ro tells us, and is a good indicator of how the village is sprawled across a stretch of green valleys and hills. The settlement is one of the few in Romania that is included in a national park - Piatra Craiului National Park - a place known for its diverse terrain and breathtaking landscapes.

It's a wonderful destination both in summer, says blog.travelminit.ro, when you can hike the daring Piatra Craiului mountain trail, probably the most spectacular and difficult mountain trail in Romania, or spend a few moments among the cows, horses, and sheep grazing the lush grass between the houses scattered on the hilltops, among the fruit trees growing at the edge of the country road. Or you can simply wander along the village lanes, admiring the mist that clings to the ridges of the Bucegi and Piatra Craiului; as well as in winter, when generous layers of snow cover the pastures, leaving only the green of the wind-shaken fir trees.

Other activities you can do here, according to undemergem.ro, are mountain-biking, rock climbing on the plateau of Șaua Măguri, paragliding from Vârful Măgura, and hiking to the village of Peștera and to the towns of Bran and Zărnești. A must-visit is Măgura Peak - the highest point in the village and a wonderful viewpoint over the mountains and other villages in the area.

British journalist and historical writer Arabella McIntyre - Brown, author of the books Liverpool: The First 1000 years and A Stake in Transylvania has lived in Măgura for more than ten years, after falling in love with its natural beauty and simple life on holiday, long ago. Moving here after a difficult period in her life, she tells the Financial Times "I came here undead and Transylvania has brought me back," and, looking out the window at the beautiful alpine landscape, she says "I never take it for granted."

