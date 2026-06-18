Romania’s Patria Bank signs renewable energy supply agreement with Alive Capital

Patria Bank (BVB: PBK), a Romanian bank listed on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announced the signing of a renewable energy supply agreement with Alive Capital, an integrated energy services and supply platform, on Wednesday, June 17.

As a result of the partnership, all Patria Bank branches across Romania will operate using green electricity supplied by Alive Capital, Omnia Capital’s renewable generation sub-holding, and certified through Guarantees of Origin.

The bank has a longstanding partnership with Alive Capital, both through the supply of green energy for the bank’s operations in Romania and through financing renewable energy infrastructure developed by Alive Energy, the affiliated company.

This year, Patria Bank financed investments developed by Alive Energy. These included the Vânători project, one of Romania’s first wind farm hybridization projects. The project involved complementing the existing 10 MW wind farm with a 5 MW photovoltaic plant and a co-located battery energy storage system of 2.5 MW / 10 MWh.

“Through our collaboration with companies within the Omnia Capital holding, we support both the development of renewable energy infrastructure and the integration of sustainability into the bank’s operational activities. This is a tangible example of how green financing can generate direct economic impact and create long-term value. We thank our partners Alive Capital and Alive Energy for the trust they have placed in our business relationship,” said Valentin Vancea, CEO of Patria Bank.

The financed portfolio includes the hybrid power plant at Vânători, consisting of an already operational 10 MWp wind farm, as well as a 4.99 MWp photovoltaic plant and a 2.5 MW / 10 MWh battery energy storage system currently under construction. These assets were complemented by the photovoltaic plant at Valea Călugărească, with a capacity of 8.30 MWp, and the photovoltaic plant at Mărășeni, with a capacity of 3.46 MWp, both already operational. The investment represents an advanced model for integrating renewable energy generation and energy flexibility by combining wind power, solar power, and battery storage capacities within the same infrastructure.

“We are pleased to contribute to the energy transition of Patria Bank’s operations through the supply of certified green electricity. This partnership demonstrates how green energy generation, storage, supply, and consumption can function within an integrated and efficient ecosystem,” said Giacomo Billi, Founder and CEO of Alive Capital and Alive Energy.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)