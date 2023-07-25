Events

Romania to participate in ninth edition of the Francophonie Games

25 July 2023

Romania is set to participate in the ninth edition of the Francophonie Games, which will take place from July 28 to August 6 under the theme of friendship and solidarity. This year's event will be hosted in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and will bring together athletes and artists from 38 countries.

Romania will be represented by a large and ambitious delegation. The Ministry of Culture said that also supports the participation of artists who have registered for the competition and have been selected by both the national and international juries. 

Representatives from Romania at the Games will compete in various cultural fields: Mihai Toth - sculpture/installation; Alina-Ioana Șerban - storytelling; Felicia Cucută - literature; Denise Laura Lobonț - photography, and the All in One Crew (Alin Ionuț Popa, Alexandru Florin Orbocea, Andreea Alexandra Bica, Andreea-Sofia Istrate, and Oana Maria Vasiliev) in the hip-hop section. 

Since 1987, the Francophonie Games have been bringing together sports and culture. They represent the only international event in the French language capable of uniting over 3,000 young participants, renowned for their talent and athletic and artistic performance. 

The competition is open to Romanian artists between the ages of 18 and 35 in the following cultural disciplines: street art (hip-hop, juggling, giant puppets), visual arts (painting, sculpture/installation, photography), music creation and performance, storytelling, dance, literature, and digital creation.

Information about the event's program and the cultural competitions can be accessed on dedicated websites and Facebook pages.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cultura.ro)

