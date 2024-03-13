Romania will not send troops to fight in Ukraine, president says

Romania will not send "combatants" to Ukraine, president Klaus Iohannis said on March 12 during a press conference held together with his counterpart from Montenegro, Jakov Milatovic.

"Romania will not send combatants to Ukraine. We support Ukraine in many ways and will continue," the head of state emphasized, quoted by G4media.ro.

"A possible dispatch of combatants to Ukraine cannot be considered under the NATO mandate because Ukraine is not a NATO ally," Iohannis pointed out.

Klaus Iohannis also said that "if there are bilateral agreements between a state and Ukraine on any topic, they can be honored."

The clarification comes in the context in which the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, recently stated that Western allies should not rule out sending troops to Ukraine.

(Photo source: Bumbleedee/Dreamstime.com)