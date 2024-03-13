Defense

Romania will not send troops to fight in Ukraine, president says

13 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will not send "combatants" to Ukraine, president Klaus Iohannis said on March 12 during a press conference held together with his counterpart from Montenegro, Jakov Milatovic.

"Romania will not send combatants to Ukraine. We support Ukraine in many ways and will continue," the head of state emphasized, quoted by G4media.ro.

"A possible dispatch of combatants to Ukraine cannot be considered under the NATO mandate because Ukraine is not a NATO ally," Iohannis pointed out.

Klaus Iohannis also said that "if there are bilateral agreements between a state and Ukraine on any topic, they can be honored."

The clarification comes in the context in which the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, recently stated that Western allies should not rule out sending troops to Ukraine.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bumbleedee/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next
Normal
Defense

Romania will not send troops to fight in Ukraine, president says

13 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will not send "combatants" to Ukraine, president Klaus Iohannis said on March 12 during a press conference held together with his counterpart from Montenegro, Jakov Milatovic.

"Romania will not send combatants to Ukraine. We support Ukraine in many ways and will continue," the head of state emphasized, quoted by G4media.ro.

"A possible dispatch of combatants to Ukraine cannot be considered under the NATO mandate because Ukraine is not a NATO ally," Iohannis pointed out.

Klaus Iohannis also said that "if there are bilateral agreements between a state and Ukraine on any topic, they can be honored."

The clarification comes in the context in which the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, recently stated that Western allies should not rule out sending troops to Ukraine.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bumbleedee/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 March 2024
Politics
UK’s King Charles and Moldova’s Maia Sandu, most trusted international leaders by Romanians
13 March 2024
Defense
Romania will not send troops to fight in Ukraine, president says
12 March 2024
Politics
Romanian president announces bid for NATO secretary general job
09 March 2024
Legal
Romania unexpectedly wins arbitration case against Canadian company for controversial gold mining project
08 March 2024
Finance
Report: Romania’s Banca Transilvania is the third strongest banking brand in the world
08 March 2024
HR
PwC: Progress towards gender equality in the labor market is too slow in Romania
08 March 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Developer One United Properties partners with Ennismore to open Mondrian hotel in Bucharest
08 March 2024
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep to play again at Miami Open after doping ban reduced