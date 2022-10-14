Politics

Romania to be part of new European Sky Shield system

14 October 2022
Romania is part of a group of 14 NATO countries that will jointly acquire a new air and missile defense system. European allies are seeking to boost their defense capabilities in the context of continued Russian threat.

The decision to acquire the new system was made by defense ministers from all 14 countries, reunited in Brussels.

The ministers, led by the German representative, signed a letter of intent for the development of a “European Sky Shield Initiative” (ESSI). The new network will be made out of Arrow 3 and Patriot air defense systems.

“This commitment is even more crucial today, as we witness the ruthless and indiscriminate missile attacks by Russia in Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying critical infrastructure. In this context, I strongly welcome Germany’s leadership in launching the European Sky Shield Initiative,” said NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană. “The new assets, fully interoperable and seamlessly integrated within the NATO air and missile defence, would significantly enhance our ability to defend the Alliance from all air and missile threats,” he added.

Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, Romania, and the United Kingdom are to be part of ESSI.

Aside from taking part in the Sky Shield initiative, Romania will also acquire three of the now-famous Bayraktar drones made in Turkey and the Iron Dome air defense system used by Israel, according to defense minister Vasile Dîncu cited by Euronews.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nato.int)

1

