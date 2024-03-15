Macro

Romania’s net average wage up 6.3% y/y in January

15 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The net average wage in Romania increased by 14.2% y/y in local currency and by 13% y/y in euros to RON 4,859 (EUR 977) in January, gaining 6.3% y/y in real terms, according to the data published by the statistics office INS.

The real annual growth rates eased from outstanding levels around 8% y/y in November and December but remain rather robust.

Wages are expected to keep gaining ground at positive real rates (some 4% on average in 2024) after the 4.4% y/y increase in 2023 achieved despite high inflation. Private consumption is seen as one of the main economic growth drivers this year, besides hopeful improvements in the external debt.

Wages have increased in January by real annual rates of over 10% in numerous sectors, while the steepest advance (+26% y/y, real terms) was in the education sector. The transportation industries (air, water, logistics for transportation) form another cluster where wages increased by a real 10%-20% y/y in January.

The average net wages in the oil processing, plastic and rubber, chemistry, and pharmaceutical industries also increased by over 10% y/y in real terms.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Romania’s net average wage up 6.3% y/y in January

15 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The net average wage in Romania increased by 14.2% y/y in local currency and by 13% y/y in euros to RON 4,859 (EUR 977) in January, gaining 6.3% y/y in real terms, according to the data published by the statistics office INS.

The real annual growth rates eased from outstanding levels around 8% y/y in November and December but remain rather robust.

Wages are expected to keep gaining ground at positive real rates (some 4% on average in 2024) after the 4.4% y/y increase in 2023 achieved despite high inflation. Private consumption is seen as one of the main economic growth drivers this year, besides hopeful improvements in the external debt.

Wages have increased in January by real annual rates of over 10% in numerous sectors, while the steepest advance (+26% y/y, real terms) was in the education sector. The transportation industries (air, water, logistics for transportation) form another cluster where wages increased by a real 10%-20% y/y in January.

The average net wages in the oil processing, plastic and rubber, chemistry, and pharmaceutical industries also increased by over 10% y/y in real terms.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 March 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
First ETF listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange reaches assets of RON 220 mln and over 18,000 investors
15 March 2024
Society
Romania to switch to daylight saving time on March 30
15 March 2024
Environment
Carpet of snowdrops photographed in Romanian natural park
15 March 2024
Politics
Romania's 2024 elections: The calendar announced so far
14 March 2024
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution on the return of Romania’s national treasure illegally appropriated by Russia
14 March 2024
Tech
Romanian-born UiPath beats expectations with increased revenues
14 March 2024
Macro
Romania's inflation drops less than expected in February
13 March 2024
Politics
UK’s King Charles and Moldova’s Maia Sandu, most trusted international leaders by Romanians