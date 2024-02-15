Romania spends EUR 640 mln Modernization Fund money to strengthen its power grid

The Romanian Ministry of Energy announced the signing of 21 financing contracts under the Modernization Fund for the expansion and modernization of the electricity distribution network.

The total value of the projects is RON 3.2 billion (EUR 640 million), according to a press release of the institution, quoted by Bursa.ro.

The 21 contracts were signed with all electricity distribution companies.

Until this moment, the Ministry of Energy has ensured, through the Modernization Fund, the financing of 38 projects that contribute substantially to the expansion and modernization of the electricity distribution network, for which the total amount of state aid amounts to RON 2.95 billion (EUR 593 million).

(Photo source: Fedecandoniphoto/Dreamstime.com)