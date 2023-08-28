Romanian athletes win nine medals at 2023 European Rowing U23 Championships

Romanian athletes gathered nine medals at the 2023 European Rowing Under 23 Championships in Krefeld, Germany, managing to secure first place in the competition’s medal count for Romania. Eight medals are gold, and one is silver.

“Athletes from the National Youth Olympic Center dominated the European Championships in Germany, at Krefeld. The medals won put Romania in first place in the country ranking,” the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee said.

The W4+ crew of Ana-Maria Matran, Larisa-Andreea Bogdan, Manuela-Gabriela Lungu, Elena-Diana Suta, and Rucsandra Ioana Bucsa won gold, and so did the M4+ team comprising Gheorghe Morar, Eduard Angel Moldovan, Cristian-Vasile Nicoara, Andrei Hemen, and Maria-Antonia Iancu.

The other gold medals were won in the following events: W2- (Estera-Costina-Beatrice Vilceanu and Andreea Petras), M2- (Andrei Mandrila and Claudiu Neamtu), M4- (Sebastian Timis, Alexandru Gherasim, Andrei-Petrisor Axintoi, and Iliuta-Leontin Nutescu), W8+ (Estera-Costina-Beatrice Vilceanu, Andreea Petras, Elena Silvia Mocanu, Georgelia Stoica, Ana-Maria Matran, Larisa-Andreea Bogdan, Manuela-Gabriela Lungu, Elena-Diana Suta, and Rucsanda-Ioana Bucsa), W2x (Alexandra Ungureanu and Iulia-Liliana Balauca), and M8+ (Constantin Emanuele Sterea, Gheorghe Scripcaru, Cristian-Vasile Nicoara, Alexandru Gherasim, Andrei-Petrisor Axintoi, Claudiu Neamtu, Andrei Mandrila, Iliuta-Leontin Nutescu, and Maria-Antonia Iancu).

The silver medal was claimed by the W4- crew of Daria-Ioana Dinulescu, Andreea-Fabiola Iorgovan, Valentina Amalia Azoitei, and Alexandra-Cornelia Ionel.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Comitetul Olimpic si Sportiv Roman; photo credit: Balint Czucz Photography / Federatia Romana De Canotaj)