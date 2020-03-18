Romania's Govt. to unveil the first set of measures against COVID-19 effects

Romania‘s Government will adopt the first set of measures to support companies and employees in the sectors hit by the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on March 18, prime minister Ludovic Orban announced.

“The Government will intervene to maintain the jobs and continue the activity in as many economic sectors as possible. Besides the decisions that we will make tomorrow, we will continue to take measures upon consultations with representatives of trade unions and employers' organizations,” the head of the Executive said, according to Agerpres.

President Klaus Iohannis decreed the state of emergency in Romania on March 16, which prepared the ground for the Government’s measures.

The set of measures to be analyzed and adopted by the Government on Wednesday aims to increase the liquidity of the companies, support the companies that temporarily suspend their activity in paying the technical unemployment benefits (75% of wages) to their employees, reduce the direct interaction of citizens with state institutions (by for instance extending the tax payment deadlines), and stimulate the production capacities for goods needed during this crisis, mainly sanitary protection materials, disinfectants.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)