Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 08:06
Real Estate
How much do mall owners in Romania lose because of the COVID-19 closedown?
22 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 65 malls active in Romania incur losses from uncollected rents totaling about EUR 45-50 million per month, Economica.net reported.

The estimation takes into account data from real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

The result is also based on the assumption that the shopping malls' tenants will not pay any rent during the period when they can't operate because of the COVID-19 restrictions. The losses accumulated during the two months under the state of emergency could thus reach EUR 100 mln.

As of March 22, the non-essential shops in the commercial spaces were closed down by military ordinance. However, the shopping malls may remain closed for another two to three months after the authorities start relaxing the restrictive measures, as explained by health minister Nelu Tataru. Thus, the volume of uncollected rents could double to at least EUR 200 mln, according to Economica.net calculations.

Hypermarkets, supermarkets, and pharmacies, the only tenants that have continued to operate in local shopping malls, occupy 23% of the surface rented by the 9,000 stores in the 65 shopping malls. Still, their weight in total rents collected by property owners is visibly lower. The revenues of the 9,000 shops in Romania's commercial centers are evaluated at EUR 15-20 mln per day, resulting in EUR 450-600 mln monthly sales, according to Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

The modern retail space stock (malls, retail parks, and commercial galleries) in Romania is about 3.9 million square meters. Supermarkets and hypermarkets occupy about 23% of the total area, according to Cushman & Wakefield Echinox data quoted by Economica.net.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 08:06
Real Estate
How much do mall owners in Romania lose because of the COVID-19 closedown?
22 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 65 malls active in Romania incur losses from uncollected rents totaling about EUR 45-50 million per month, Economica.net reported.

The estimation takes into account data from real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

The result is also based on the assumption that the shopping malls' tenants will not pay any rent during the period when they can't operate because of the COVID-19 restrictions. The losses accumulated during the two months under the state of emergency could thus reach EUR 100 mln.

As of March 22, the non-essential shops in the commercial spaces were closed down by military ordinance. However, the shopping malls may remain closed for another two to three months after the authorities start relaxing the restrictive measures, as explained by health minister Nelu Tataru. Thus, the volume of uncollected rents could double to at least EUR 200 mln, according to Economica.net calculations.

Hypermarkets, supermarkets, and pharmacies, the only tenants that have continued to operate in local shopping malls, occupy 23% of the surface rented by the 9,000 stores in the 65 shopping malls. Still, their weight in total rents collected by property owners is visibly lower. The revenues of the 9,000 shops in Romania's commercial centers are evaluated at EUR 15-20 mln per day, resulting in EUR 450-600 mln monthly sales, according to Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

The modern retail space stock (malls, retail parks, and commercial galleries) in Romania is about 3.9 million square meters. Supermarkets and hypermarkets occupy about 23% of the total area, according to Cushman & Wakefield Echinox data quoted by Economica.net.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

22 April 2020
Social
President announces when the COVID-19 lockdown will end in Romania
22 April 2020
Social
Corona Heroes: Romanian entrepreneur raises EUR 1 mln to help hospital in COVID-19 stricken region
22 April 2020
Business
Romanian health startup selected in Google accelerator
21 April 2020
Social
Romanian president thanks people for respecting COVID-19 restrictions: It's time to consider a relaxation plan
21 April 2020
Social
Violence erupts in Romania’s poor communities amid COVID-19 restrictions
15 April 2020
Social
Romania’s interior minister changes agreement with the Church: Police will no longer distribute the Holy Fire
15 April 2020
Social
Romanian authorities issue new list of recommendations before Easter: Avoid shopping in crowded places!
15 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president slams Easter agreement between Interior Min. and Church: Stay Home! Otherwise, after the holidays, we will have funerals!