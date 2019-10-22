Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 10/22/2019 - 17:36
Social
Romanian authorities warn about the risks of winemaking after two dead and six intoxicated with CO2
22 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) has issued a warning related to the dangers of making wine at home after two people died and six others ended up at the hospital because of CO2 poisoning in the last two days.

Two men in Bacau county died on Sunday evening and three others were intoxicated with CO2 because of the vapors released by wine fermenting in a basement. Three more people were intoxicated in a similar case in Neamt county.

IGSU warned in a Facebook post that the barrels with must deposited in basements without proper ventilation are a real danger because they release CO2, which is impossible to detect and reduce the amount of oxygen in the room. “CO2 doesn’t have smell or color and, in just a few minutes, it can be fatal,” IGSU representatives explained.

Their advice for amateur winemakers is to carry out the fermentation process in open or well-ventilated spaces and ventilate the rooms properly when doing this indoors.

Winemaking is a popular activity in the Romanian countryside, where almost every household has vines around the house. Each year there are reports of CO2 intoxication cases caused by grape fermentation in improper spaces.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 161161549 © Payamona | Dreamstime.com)

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 10/22/2019 - 17:36
Social
Romanian authorities warn about the risks of winemaking after two dead and six intoxicated with CO2
22 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) has issued a warning related to the dangers of making wine at home after two people died and six others ended up at the hospital because of CO2 poisoning in the last two days.

Two men in Bacau county died on Sunday evening and three others were intoxicated with CO2 because of the vapors released by wine fermenting in a basement. Three more people were intoxicated in a similar case in Neamt county.

IGSU warned in a Facebook post that the barrels with must deposited in basements without proper ventilation are a real danger because they release CO2, which is impossible to detect and reduce the amount of oxygen in the room. “CO2 doesn’t have smell or color and, in just a few minutes, it can be fatal,” IGSU representatives explained.

Their advice for amateur winemakers is to carry out the fermentation process in open or well-ventilated spaces and ventilate the rooms properly when doing this indoors.

Winemaking is a popular activity in the Romanian countryside, where almost every household has vines around the house. Each year there are reports of CO2 intoxication cases caused by grape fermentation in improper spaces.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 161161549 © Payamona | Dreamstime.com)

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

22 October 2019
Social
Germs found in ice cubes at KFC restaurants in Romania
22 October 2019
Travel
Romania is fifth on Airbnb’s list of trending destinations for 2020
22 October 2019
Politics
EC maintains CVM monitoring on Romania but is ready to lift it for Bulgaria
22 October 2019
Entertainment
Vikings star Alexander Ludwig, back to Romania after 14 years: The country is just as beautiful as I remember
21 October 2019
Politics
Little progress in the negotiations for new Govt. in Romania
21 October 2019
Business
Lithuanian investors open Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Bucharest’s main business district
21 October 2019
Social
New version of the “Oxygen Tax” bans polluting cars from downtown Bucharest
21 October 2019
Social
Designer Karim Rashid: Bucharest’s airport is an embarrassment

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40