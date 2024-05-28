Romania has lowest share of population with tertiary education in the EU

In 2023, 22.5% of Romania’s population aged 25-34 years had tertiary education (ISCED levels 5-8), the lowest share in the European Union, where the average increased by 1 percentage point from 2022 to 43%, according to Eurostat.

The EU as a whole is 2 pp below its 2030 target, which aims for 45% of the EU population aged between 25-34 years to have tertiary education.

Data indicate that 13 EU countries already met the 2030 EU-level target: Ireland (63% of total population aged 25-34), Cyprus (62%), Luxembourg (60%), Lithuania (57%), the Netherlands (55%), Sweden (54%), Spain and France (both 52%), Belgium (50%), Denmark (49%), Malta and Poland (both 46%), and Latvia (45%).

In contrast, the lowest shares were recorded in Romania (23%), Hungary (29%), and Italy (31%).

