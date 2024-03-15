Romania signs nuclear cooperation memorandum with South Korea

Romania’s government approved on March 14 the negotiation and signing of a Romanian-Korean Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in the field of nuclear energy.

The objective of the MoU between the two states is to establish a framework for strengthening cooperation in the field of nuclear energy by facilitating the exchange of best practices in the nuclear field, the coordination of energy policies, the development of new technologies in safe conditions, and the development and security of supply chains, according to the press release from the government quoted by News.ro.

The document also provides for the establishment of an annual session between the Republic of Korea and Romania for the Dialogue on the Nuclear Energy Industry (NEID) in order to maintain a constructive dialogue and the possibility of setting up a Working Group, at a technical level, with a monitoring role and implementation of activities.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)