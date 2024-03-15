Energy

Romania signs nuclear cooperation memorandum with South Korea

15 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s government approved on March 14 the negotiation and signing of a Romanian-Korean Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in the field of nuclear energy.

The objective of the MoU between the two states is to establish a framework for strengthening cooperation in the field of nuclear energy by facilitating the exchange of best practices in the nuclear field, the coordination of energy policies, the development of new technologies in safe conditions, and the development and security of supply chains, according to the press release from the government quoted by News.ro.

The document also provides for the establishment of an annual session between the Republic of Korea and Romania for the Dialogue on the Nuclear Energy Industry (NEID) in order to maintain a constructive dialogue and the possibility of setting up a Working Group, at a technical level, with a monitoring role and implementation of activities.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Normal
Energy

Romania signs nuclear cooperation memorandum with South Korea

15 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s government approved on March 14 the negotiation and signing of a Romanian-Korean Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in the field of nuclear energy.

The objective of the MoU between the two states is to establish a framework for strengthening cooperation in the field of nuclear energy by facilitating the exchange of best practices in the nuclear field, the coordination of energy policies, the development of new technologies in safe conditions, and the development and security of supply chains, according to the press release from the government quoted by News.ro.

The document also provides for the establishment of an annual session between the Republic of Korea and Romania for the Dialogue on the Nuclear Energy Industry (NEID) in order to maintain a constructive dialogue and the possibility of setting up a Working Group, at a technical level, with a monitoring role and implementation of activities.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 March 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
First ETF listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange reaches assets of RON 220 mln and over 18,000 investors
15 March 2024
Society
Romania to switch to daylight saving time on March 30
15 March 2024
Environment
Carpet of snowdrops photographed in Romanian natural park
15 March 2024
Politics
Romania's 2024 elections: The calendar announced so far
14 March 2024
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution on the return of Romania’s national treasure illegally appropriated by Russia
14 March 2024
Tech
Romanian-born UiPath beats expectations with increased revenues
14 March 2024
Macro
Romania's inflation drops less than expected in February
13 March 2024
Politics
UK’s King Charles and Moldova’s Maia Sandu, most trusted international leaders by Romanians