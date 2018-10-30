Romanian tourist train adds Kinder Express for winter holidays

Local tourist train Transilvania Train will offer a ride especially for children during the winter holidays.

The ride is scheduled for December 20 and the train will be named Kinder Express. It will have three train cars that will depart from Bucharest’s main railway station, Gara de Nord, to Sinaia, a mountain resort north of the capital.

There, children can attend various activities, such as learning carols, making decorations for the X-mas tree, yarn dolls and gifts for their families. At the Royal Train Station in Sinaia, they can attend the screening of a Christmas film and visit the Trains’ Museum.

On December 21, a Kinder Express Social Edition is scheduled, for children living in placement centers. The ride will have the same schedule as the one on the day before. Part of the money raised from the ticket sales for the December 20 ride will be used for gifts for these children.

