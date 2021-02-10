Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/10/2021 - 09:11
Romania talks “vaccination passport” with Israel

10 February 2021
Israel is in talks with Romania for signing a protocol to allow the entry of tourists based on a vaccination certificate, announced the Romanian-Israeli tourism consultant Meidan Butnar.

Israel has signed such protocols with Cyprus, Greece, Great Britain, Estonia, Georgia, and Seychelles.

"It is obvious that Romania must focus, this year, on the incoming side, on the tourists from Israel. Israel has constantly been on the first places as a tourist source for Romania, in 2018, 2019, and the first two months of 2020," Butnar explained the logic of the agreement, Economica.net reported.

Israel will reach the vaccination target of 75% of the population in a maximum of 2 months.

According to the Israeli media, the Israeli Foreign Affairs Ministry has already reached agreements with Cyprus, Greece, the United Kingdom, Estonia, Georgia, and Seychelles on receiving tourists based on a vaccination certificate - the so-called "green passport" - and are in talks with the governments of Romania and Serbia.

According to Meidan Butnar, big cities such as Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Brasov, and the Prahova Valley or the Romanian seaside, during the summer season, will be able to recover some of the traditional tourists by signing this agreement.

(Photo source: Adrian Copos/Dreamstime.com)

COVID
