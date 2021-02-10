Romania talks “vaccination passport” with Israel

Israel is in talks with Romania for signing a protocol to allow the entry of tourists based on a vaccination certificate, announced the Romanian-Israeli tourism consultant Meidan Butnar.

Israel has signed such protocols with Cyprus, Greece, Great Britain, Estonia, Georgia, and Seychelles.

"It is obvious that Romania must focus, this year, on the incoming side, on the tourists from Israel. Israel has constantly been on the first places as a tourist source for Romania, in 2018, 2019, and the first two months of 2020," Butnar explained the logic of the agreement, Economica.net reported.

Israel will reach the vaccination target of 75% of the population in a maximum of 2 months.

According to the Israeli media, the Israeli Foreign Affairs Ministry has already reached agreements with Cyprus, Greece, the United Kingdom, Estonia, Georgia, and Seychelles on receiving tourists based on a vaccination certificate - the so-called "green passport" - and are in talks with the governments of Romania and Serbia.

According to Meidan Butnar, big cities such as Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Brasov, and the Prahova Valley or the Romanian seaside, during the summer season, will be able to recover some of the traditional tourists by signing this agreement.

