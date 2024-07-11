Macro

Inflation drops below 5% in Romania in June

11 July 2024

Romania’s annual inflation rate weakened further in June, to 4.9%, from 5.1% the month before, according to the official report released by the statistics institute INS on Thursday, July 11. The figure marks the fifth consecutive decrease of this indicator.

The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (June 2024 compared to December 2023) was 2.6%. 

Food prices increased by 1.1% year-over-year in June 2024, while non-food goods got 6.28% more expensive, and services tariffs rose by roughly 8.81%, INS said.

Among foods, the biggest year-over-year price increases were recorded for canned fruits - roughly 10%, wine and beer - around 7-8%, and beef - 6.44%. The price of flour decreased the most, by some 32%.

When it comes to non-food goods, medicines were the star of price increases with 23.96%, followed by detergents - 21.96%. The price of natural gas dropped by 10.36%. 

Meanwhile, the service tariff increase was mainly influenced by a 26.56% hike in postal services.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bizroug/Dreamstime.com)

