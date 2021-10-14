Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Iulian Ernst 

 

Romania’s industrial output stagnates below pre-crisis peak

14 October 2021
Romania’s seasonally-adjusted industrial production index has stagnated in August for the fourth month in a row, dragged down by disruptions in the automobile industry and long-term contraction of light industries.

In contrast, the production of electric and electronic devices keeps growing at robust rates while other industries such as those of construction materials and metallic constructions maintain an upward trend as well.

As of August, Romania’s industrial production index increased by 3.1% YoY, while lagging 0.8% below the level seen in August 2019, before the crisis.

In the first eight months of the year, the total output increased by 12.7% YoY - but this is not particularly relevant, given the low base effects. Compared to the first eight months of 2019, the industrial output was 2.8% lower.

Automobile production was 8.7% smaller in January-August this year compared to the same period of 2019, while the apparel production contracted by over one third (-35%).

As opposed to the light industries that undergo a long-term decrease (that gained momentum during the pandemic), the automobile production had gained ground before the crisis, and it seemed to recover in the months after - only to be depressed by the semiconductor crisis this year.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Irina Marica
Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

07 May 2021
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
