Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 10:19
Business

Romanian Govt. meets half of the target set under IMM Invest scheme

22 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Banks in Romania have extended about 23,000 loans totaling RON 10 billion (EUR 2 bln) to local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) under the Government-backed scheme IMM Invest, announced Dumitru Nancu, the head of the body that handles the program (FNGCIMM), quoted by Ziarul Financiar daily.

The bank lending data reported by Romania's National Bank (BNR) partly reflect these figures. The volume of new corporate loans denominated in local currency surged to RON 3.9 billion (EUR 800 million ) in October, up 50% compared to the same month last year, according to data released by BNR. In September, the new local currency corporate loans were RON 3.5 bln (EUR 0.7 bln), the highest value since July 2019 and twice as much as the RON 1.65 bln new loans extended in April during the lockdown. However, this also means that local banks have hardly extended any other corporate loans, except for those guaranteed by the Government. The EUR 2 bln extended so far under the IMM Invest program represents only half of the RON 20 billion (EUR 4 bln) target approved by the Government. 

Under the scheme, launched in June but yielding results only late in the autumn, the Government fully subsidizes the application fee and the interest plus the risk fee for 90% of the loans extended to SMEs "at least by the end of the year [2020]". Extending these subsidies will have to be approved under next year's public budget and might pend approval from competition bodies. 

FNGCIMM has cleared loans worth RON 17 bln (EUR 3.5 bln), which can be extended by local banks, Stefan Nancu said, speaking during the event organized by CNIPMMR for the launch of the SME White Paper report. A couple of months ago, Nancu announced that 21,000 loans summing up to RON 15 bln (over EUR 3 bln) had been approved. 

He also said that he hoped that 25,000 SMEs might get bank loans under the scheme designed in June to support Romanian companies recover from the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"Under IMM Invest, which started on June 1, 23,000 guarantees were granted, and RON 17 bln were paid from the financial-banking system [extended as bank loans to SMEs]," said Nancu. 

At this moment, FNGCIMM subsidizes the interest, risk fees, and the guarantee fee for RON 10 bln, he said, stressing that the money was lent by the banks and not from the public budget. 

"The value of the loans approved [by FNGCIMM] is RON 17 bln, and counting the applications on banks' pipeline, we hope to reach 25,000 SMEs by the end of this year," said Dumitru Nancu. 

The differential between RON 17 bln approved loans, and RON 10 bln actual loans might be explained by the fact that once approved by FNGCIMM, a loan would not be automatically extended - particularly in the case of the credit lines.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 10:19
Business

Romanian Govt. meets half of the target set under IMM Invest scheme

22 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Banks in Romania have extended about 23,000 loans totaling RON 10 billion (EUR 2 bln) to local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) under the Government-backed scheme IMM Invest, announced Dumitru Nancu, the head of the body that handles the program (FNGCIMM), quoted by Ziarul Financiar daily.

The bank lending data reported by Romania's National Bank (BNR) partly reflect these figures. The volume of new corporate loans denominated in local currency surged to RON 3.9 billion (EUR 800 million ) in October, up 50% compared to the same month last year, according to data released by BNR. In September, the new local currency corporate loans were RON 3.5 bln (EUR 0.7 bln), the highest value since July 2019 and twice as much as the RON 1.65 bln new loans extended in April during the lockdown. However, this also means that local banks have hardly extended any other corporate loans, except for those guaranteed by the Government. The EUR 2 bln extended so far under the IMM Invest program represents only half of the RON 20 billion (EUR 4 bln) target approved by the Government. 

Under the scheme, launched in June but yielding results only late in the autumn, the Government fully subsidizes the application fee and the interest plus the risk fee for 90% of the loans extended to SMEs "at least by the end of the year [2020]". Extending these subsidies will have to be approved under next year's public budget and might pend approval from competition bodies. 

FNGCIMM has cleared loans worth RON 17 bln (EUR 3.5 bln), which can be extended by local banks, Stefan Nancu said, speaking during the event organized by CNIPMMR for the launch of the SME White Paper report. A couple of months ago, Nancu announced that 21,000 loans summing up to RON 15 bln (over EUR 3 bln) had been approved. 

He also said that he hoped that 25,000 SMEs might get bank loans under the scheme designed in June to support Romanian companies recover from the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"Under IMM Invest, which started on June 1, 23,000 guarantees were granted, and RON 17 bln were paid from the financial-banking system [extended as bank loans to SMEs]," said Nancu. 

At this moment, FNGCIMM subsidizes the interest, risk fees, and the guarantee fee for RON 10 bln, he said, stressing that the money was lent by the banks and not from the public budget. 

"The value of the loans approved [by FNGCIMM] is RON 17 bln, and counting the applications on banks' pipeline, we hope to reach 25,000 SMEs by the end of this year," said Dumitru Nancu. 

The differential between RON 17 bln approved loans, and RON 10 bln actual loans might be explained by the fact that once approved by FNGCIMM, a loan would not be automatically extended - particularly in the case of the credit lines.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

22 December 2020
Social
Cluj-Napoca Technical University gets EUR 21 mln loan from EIB
18 December 2020
Politics
Update: Romania’s center-right coalition reaches agreement on the next Government
18 December 2020
Capital markets
UiPath, the most valuable startup ever born in Romania, files for IPO
18 December 2020
Justice
Romanian prince becomes wanted person to serve jail sentence in corruption case
17 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s would-be center-right coalition partners can’t agree on who will lead new Government
15 December 2020
Entertainment
Inspiration: Romanian master florist outlines Christmas decorating suggestions
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Alan Stokes (Canadian): A lot of the scenery reminds me of my home in Canada. I plan to live here permanently
14 December 2020
Real Estate
Skanska sells two office buildings in Bucharest to S IMMO for EUR 97 mln