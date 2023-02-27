Romania prevents Hungary's investment programs in Transylvania

Romania did not consent for Hungary to carry out investment programs in Transylvania, as in recent years, representatives of the Romanian foreign ministry told G4Media.ro.

"In the absence of such an agreement, there is no consent from the Romanian side for the Hungarian side to carry out such programs in Romania", the ministry's representatives said.

Previously, Mónika Kozma, head of the Pro Economica Foundation, which oversees the Hungarian government's investment program in Transylvania, said that Hungary wants to start such a program in northwestern Romania. She told Kronika that "a Romanian-Hungarian agreement is still needed to launch the program. Negotiations are ongoing in this regard."

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)