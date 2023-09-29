Romanian interior minister Cătălin Predoiu recently announced that Romania would assist Italy after the island of Lampedusa was overwhelmed by migrants.

"With regard to the external dimension of migration, the minister of Internal Affairs emphasized the urgent need for measures to regulate migration in all its aspects. He expressed concern about the numerous landings faced by the Italian authorities on the island of Lampedusa in recent times, stating that Romania will support Italy by taking in individuals in need of protection based on existing commitments," the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a press release cited by Libertatea. Predoiu also highlighted the assistance that Romania gives to Ukrainian refugees of war.

Interior ministers from the European Union met on Thursday, September 28, at the JAI Council in Brussels to discuss various issues, including migrants arriving by sea. The Italian island of Lampedusa is currently overwhelmed by a new wave of migrants. Recent data indicated that the number had reached 7,000 migrants.

Italy's prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, who campaigned on controlling migration, recently promised to take "extraordinary measures" to reduce the influx of migrants and called on the EU for help in establishing a naval blockade to stop crossings in the Mediterranean Sea.

(Photo source: Alessio Tricani | Dreamstime.com)