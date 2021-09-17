Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/17/2021 - 09:27
Romania to introduce green pass regulations to keep economy open

17 September 2021
Above a Covid incidence of 3 per thousand, when specific restrictions are imposed in Romania as an effect of existing regulations, and below an incidence of 6 per thousand (when, for instance, the schools are going online), green passport holders will be allowed more mobility thus making possible the continuation of economic activity in HoReCa, entertainment and other few sectors to continue.

The green pass holders will be allowed to enter restaurants, theatre halls, attend wedding ceremonies and use gyms, Profit.ro reported.

The regulations were drafted and passed by the Romanian National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU), and they pend endorsement under the form of an emergency ordinance by the Government.

The public places hosting green pass holders (such as restaurants and those outlined above) will have to observe tighter sanitary restrictions, though, when the incidence is among 3 and 6 per thousand.

Notably, the shopping malls are not subject to the regulations - meaning that showing a green pass will not be mandatory for their visitors, G4media.ro reported. Above a Covid incidence of 3 per thousand, local emergency committees can restrict the functioning hours of the shopping malls and other shops.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexdascalu/Dreamstime.com)

