Romania to introduce green pass regulations to keep economy open

Above a Covid incidence of 3 per thousand, when specific restrictions are imposed in Romania as an effect of existing regulations, and below an incidence of 6 per thousand (when, for instance, the schools are going online), green passport holders will be allowed more mobility thus making possible the continuation of economic activity in HoReCa, entertainment and other few sectors to continue.

The green pass holders will be allowed to enter restaurants, theatre halls, attend wedding ceremonies and use gyms, Profit.ro reported.

The regulations were drafted and passed by the Romanian National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU), and they pend endorsement under the form of an emergency ordinance by the Government.

The public places hosting green pass holders (such as restaurants and those outlined above) will have to observe tighter sanitary restrictions, though, when the incidence is among 3 and 6 per thousand.

Notably, the shopping malls are not subject to the regulations - meaning that showing a green pass will not be mandatory for their visitors, G4media.ro reported. Above a Covid incidence of 3 per thousand, local emergency committees can restrict the functioning hours of the shopping malls and other shops.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexdascalu/Dreamstime.com)