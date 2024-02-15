Romania’s Govt. considers EUR 450 mln grant scheme for underdeveloped regions

The Romanian Ministry of Finance came up with the project of a new state aid scheme that would provide non-refundable financing (grants) for investments with a major impact on the Romanian economy, developed in “less developed regions of the country” and whose eligible costs would exceed RON 50 million (EUR 10 million) per project, according to a press release from the institution.

According to the source, the total budget of the scheme is RON 2.25 billion (EUR 450 million), Bursa.ro reported.

The financing agreements will be issued until December 31, 2026, and the payment of the state aid will be made in the period 2025-2032.

