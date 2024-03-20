Romania prepares three-year EUR 450 mln grant scheme for manufacturing companies

The Romanian Ministry of Economy (MEAT) is preparing the emergency ordinance to launch a new grant scheme for manufacturing companies operating in underdeveloped regions of the country, with a budget of nearly EUR 450 million over the three-year lifespan and EUR 150 million this year.

The financial stimulus envisages the granting of state aid up to a maximum of EUR 50 million (according to the maximum intensity of state aid), which will cover up to 75% of the investment value.

The fundamental objectives of the scheme are mainly to reduce the trade deficit from the manufacturing industry, to stimulate investments in new production capacities in less developed areas, and to increase the competitiveness of this industrial sector.

A similar grant scheme was launched in December 2022 with a EUR 300 million budget to be awarded during 2023 and disbursed until the end of 2027.

(Photo source: Ungureanu Vadim/Dreamstime.com)