Minister: Romania doesn't buy gas from Gazprom, so why would it pay in rubles?

Romania's energy minister Virgil Popescu explained on Friday, March 25, in regard to the statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin on mandatory payment of the Russian gas in rubles, that Romania does not buy gas from Russia or Gazprom directly, therefore, the request does not apply.

Minister Popescu pointed out that the Romanian state does not have a direct contract with Gazprom.

In fact, what he meant is that the gas imported from Russia (not by the Romanian state but by importers, that may be or may not be controlled by the state) brings the Russian gas through intermediaries.

"The Romanian state does not have a contract with Gazprom, Romanian private companies do not have contracts with Gazprom, there are Gazprom's intermediaries that sell gas in Romania, at a price related to the hubs in Vienna or Amsterdam, in euros, and these contracts are discussed and negotiated at the level of companies, not at the level of the Romanian state. Furthermore, unilateral changes cannot be made in a certain commercial contract," the minister explained, according to News.ro.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)