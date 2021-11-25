Romania awards only 60% of frequency bands offered in mini-5G auction

ANCOM announced on November 23 that the tender for the allocation of radio spectrum for applications based on 5G technology had been completed, and the two bidders (both accepted) - RCS & RDS and Invite Systems will pay the state over EUR 40 mln.

"We have finalized the tender for the allocation of new frequencies for mobile broadband communications. Following this, the two winning participants will pay to the state budget EUR 43.4 mln, which accounts for 60% of the spectrum subject to the auction. We decided to organize the auction this year to offer the opportunity to the interested operators to maximize their portfolio of the spectrum in order to expand the capacity of their own networks and, consequently, to be able to offer state-of-the-art services. This allocation of additional spectrum for mobile broadband communications services will give a new impetus to the competition on the Romanian telecom market, for the benefit of end-users," said ANCOM Vice President Bogdan Iana, Ziarul Financiar reported.

