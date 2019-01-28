Southern Romania hit by freezing rain, weather to improve

The freezing rain has created problems to circulation, electricity distribution and caused damages during the January 26-27 weekend in southern Romania.

But the weather is getting warmer, the weather forecast agency informed. Temperatures will rise up to 14 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday in south-eastern Romania, which were mostly hit by the cold weather these days.

Some 26,000 residents of Ialomita county, close to Bucharest, were still disconnected from the power grid as of Sunday afternoon. Out of the 40 villages disconnected from the power grid since the freezing rain started falling on January 24, 25 were still not connected.

Giurgiu, Calarasi, Ialomita and Ilfov saw the most extreme developments and the power distribution company Enel had to increase the personnel on ground to address the damages.

The residents of Bucharest were asked by e-alert system not to report to emergency services (112) the trees collapsed unless they created victims. Some 120 cars were damaged in Bucharest alone, the emergency service ISU reported adding that the firefighters intervened in 960 situations over a 20-hour period.

