Romania's foreign debt edges up driven by short-term liabilities

Romania's total external debt increased in the first four months of the year by EUR 1.04 bln (less than 1%) compared to the end of last year, to EUR 126.9 bln. Of this, the direct public debt amounts to EUR 57.8 bln, EUR 558 mln more than at the end of 2020, according to data published on Monday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

In its structure, long-term external debt was EUR 92.33 bln ( 72.7% of total external debt), down 0.5% from December 2020, and short-term external debt was EUR 34.6 bln, increasing by 4.7%.

The short-term external debt coverage, calculated at the residual value, with foreign exchange reserves at the BNR on April 30, was 86.8% - compared to 90.7% on December 31, 2020.

