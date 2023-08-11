Romania “the first to stand by our side” in darkest scenario, Moldovan minister says

The Moldovan minister of defense, Anatolie Nosatîi, recently thanked Romania for being the main supporter of the Republic of Moldova. "In the darkest scenario for us, colleagues from Romania will be the first ones to stand by our side," stated the official from Chișinău, as quoted by Deschide.md and Digi24.

"Cooperation with colleagues from Romania is beautiful and focuses not only on equipment assistance. The Romanian side has been, is, and will be the main supporter of reforms in the Republic of Moldova, including in the military domain. The assistance is primarily felt through unconditional support within international institutions such as the EU, NATO, and the UN, where the Romanian side is the main advocate of ongoing reforms,” the minister said.

Nosatîi also noted the cooperation between Romania and Moldova in military education. “Last year, we had 99 education and training activities, and this year we have 158 that have been completed or are currently underway, and by the end of the year, we hope the number will be even higher," Nosatîi added.

The Moldovan minister of defense stated that Romania also provides Chișinău with expertise gained over the years.

"The Romanian army has undergone a complex reorganization reform, which also helps us achieve our goal of modernizing the National Army. This is very important for us, starting from leadership documents, policy documents, military regulations, especially considering they are in the Romanian language, which greatly helps us save time on translation," Nosatîi said.

Finally, the minister emphasized that Romania has been, is, and will be alongside the Republic of Moldova in the most challenging scenarios.

"We saw this when we were in danger of losing electricity and gas, when we were under pressure from Russia, the first ones to come to our aid were Romania. In the darkest scenario for us, colleagues from Romania will be the first ones to stand by our side," Nosatîi concluded.

(Photo source: Anatolie Nosatîi on Facebook)