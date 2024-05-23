Romania starts building first protection and rehabilitation complex for the brown bear

The first complex for the care, rehabilitation, and protection of the brown bear in Romania is currently being built in the forest fund managed by the Kronstadt Forestry Directorate in Brașov, the Ministry of Environment announced. The construction works started on Wednesday, May 22.

The bear rehabilitation center is being built in the Timiș Valley and will cover an area of 61.18 hectares. It is designed to receive about 100 animals, including bear cubs, female bears with cubs, and adult males that “create problems in inhabited areas and cannot be relocated due to deviant behavior,” the ministry said.

“Romania has proven that it can manage the largest brown bear population in Europe and, more than that, ensure the conditions for it to thrive. Between 6,400 and 7,200 bears live in the Carpathian Mountains, just over 40% of the bear population in Europe,” environment minister Mircea Fechet stated.

The general objective of the project is to maintain the current conservation status of the brown bear population and its habitat in the long term.

So far, equipment such as a drone, two funiculars for feeding the bears, and a transport cage have been purchased. Meanwhile, works are underway for the electrical connection and the construction of the metal fence surrounding the land.

The complex will also have specialized veterinary medical services and a photo-video surveillance system.

The program was financed through the Large Infrastructure Operational Program (POIM), and currently, implementation continues through funding secured from the Sustainable Development Program 2021-2027.

The total budget allocated to the construction of the complex and its facilities is roughly RON 10 million, non-refundable, of which about RON 6.5 million is dedicated to the construction. The money allocated to the construction of the complex is non-reimbursable, of which 85% are European funds and 15% are from the state budget.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Mediului - România)