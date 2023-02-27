Romania's FinMin says OMV Petrom will eventually have to pay solidarity contribution

Romania's finance minister Adrian Caciu said the European Commission would address the issues in the Regulations on the solidarity contribution, notified by Romania after OMV Petrom announced it is not subject to the tax, and assured that Petrom would eventually have to pay the contribution.

The deadline for the profit tax, as well as for the solidarity contribution, is June 25, minister Caciu reminded.

"I stand by what I said, they will pay. Wait for June", said the minister, quoted by News.ro.

Caciu stated that there would be further discussions with the European Commission so that all ambiguous details are settled.

"The Commission understands all the loopholes in the Regulation, I said and I still say that they should come back with a clarification to the Regulation", said Caciu.

He also noted that Black Sea Oil and gas (BSOG) is subject to the solidarity contribution as well – but didn't mention whether the calculation formula will be amended such as to cover the companies starting operations during 2022 ( a case apparently not covered by the European Commission when drafting the Regulations last autumn).

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)