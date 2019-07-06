Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 06/07/2019 - 09:24
Business
EY: Number of FDI projects in Romania down 13% last year
07 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania hosted 109 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects last year, a 13% drop from 2017, and ranked 13th in the EY European Attractiveness Survey compiled by the consultancy firm Ernst & Young.

The country ranked above Hungary and the Czech Republic in the region, but well below Poland (272 projects) and notably below Serbia (119 projects) - a country that is not a member of the European Union but has been developing infrastructure projects and competing with Romania for the manufacturing projects.

The number of foreign direct investment projects (FDI) in Europe fell by 4% (to 6,356 projects) in the past year.

According to the EY European Attractiveness Survey, only 37% of the companies surveyed expect an improvement in Europe's attractiveness over the next three years, down from 50% last year. The technology sector and Europe's traditional industrial sectors (transport, machinery, and chemicals) go against this downward trend.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 06/07/2019 - 09:24
Business
EY: Number of FDI projects in Romania down 13% last year
07 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania hosted 109 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects last year, a 13% drop from 2017, and ranked 13th in the EY European Attractiveness Survey compiled by the consultancy firm Ernst & Young.

The country ranked above Hungary and the Czech Republic in the region, but well below Poland (272 projects) and notably below Serbia (119 projects) - a country that is not a member of the European Union but has been developing infrastructure projects and competing with Romania for the manufacturing projects.

The number of foreign direct investment projects (FDI) in Europe fell by 4% (to 6,356 projects) in the past year.

According to the EY European Attractiveness Survey, only 37% of the companies surveyed expect an improvement in Europe's attractiveness over the next three years, down from 50% last year. The technology sector and Europe's traditional industrial sectors (transport, machinery, and chemicals) go against this downward trend.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 June 2019
People
Romanian businesswoman on Forbes’ list of wealthiest self-made women in U.S.
27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40