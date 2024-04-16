Romanian farmers protest against the use of anti-hail missiles

Farmers from several counties in Romania participated in spontaneous protests, claiming that using anti-hail missiles is rather damaging to their crops because of the drought they cause.

In the northeastern part of the country, the members of the Granarii association in Iasi participated in the protest and went to the places where the anti-hail missiles are launched in Iasi and Vaslui counties to draw attention to the excessive use of the missiles, a process that farmers claim affects their activity.

"Although they do not dispute the benefits of combating the phenomenon of hail, the farmers reiterate that such a process should be rigorously regulated, including from the perspective of the frequency and direction of the launch. In the absence of a scientific study attesting the efficiency and impact [of anti-hail missies] on agriculture, several grain growers complain that the anti-hail technology causes the drought," the representatives of the Granarii association stated, quoted by Profit.ro.

