Sports

Romania to face Kazakhstan in European Minifootball Championship semifinals

07 June 2024

Romania is set to meet Kazakhstan in the European Minifootball Championship semifinals today.

To reach this stage, the Romanian team bested the host country, Bosnia and Herzegovina, in an emphatic 4-1 victory, watched on by a mammoth home crowd. Romania is the current world champion.

Kazakhstan knocked out the reigning European champions, Azerbaijan, in a dramatic penalty shootout at the EMF EUROS in Sarajevo. After a tight match where neither team could find a breakthrough, it took penalties to separate the team and it was the Kazakhs who were victorious, 7-6.

France are into their first semi-final as Les Bleus continue to surprise. They came from 2-0 down against a strong Montenegro side to win 3-2, with the Montenegrins missing a last-minute penalty to take the game to penalties. 

A team that didn’t need penalties was Serbia, who won against Belgium. The Belgians, who have done well to get this far, were no match for their opponents, who were rampant in their 4-0 romp. Serbia will now face France in the other semifinal.

(Photo source: European Minifootball Federation)

Normal
 

1

