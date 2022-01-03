Eurostat: Romania has the highest share of home ownership in the EU

Romania continues to be the EU Member State with the highest share of home ownership. According to recent Eurostat data, slightly over 96% of Romania’s population owned their home in 2020, compared to an EU average of almost 70%.

Other EU Member States with high home ownership rates were Slovakia (92%) and Croatia and Hungary (both 91%).

According to Eurostat, owning is most common in all Member States, except for Germany, where half of the population lived in a household owning their home in 2020, and the other half in a rented home. The shares of home ownership were lowest also in Austria (55%) and Denmark (59%).

The Eurostat data also showed that 53% of the EU population lived in a house in 2020, while 46% lived in a flat. 1% lived in other accommodation, such as houseboats, vans, and so on.

Ireland (92%) recorded the highest share of the population living in a house, followed by Croatia (78%), Belgium (77%), and the Netherlands (75%). On the other hand, the highest shares for flats were observed in Spain (66%), Latvia (65%), and Estonia (61%).

In Romania, 65.9% of the population lived in a house and 34.1% in a flat.

The complete Eurostat data is available here.

