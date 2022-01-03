Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 01/03/2022 - 11:37
Social

Eurostat: Romania has the highest share of home ownership in the EU

03 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania continues to be the EU Member State with the highest share of home ownership. According to recent Eurostat data, slightly over 96% of Romania’s population owned their home in 2020, compared to an EU average of almost 70%.

Other EU Member States with high home ownership rates were Slovakia (92%) and Croatia and Hungary (both 91%).

According to Eurostat, owning is most common in all Member States, except for Germany, where half of the population lived in a household owning their home in 2020, and the other half in a rented home. The shares of home ownership were lowest also in Austria (55%) and Denmark (59%).

The Eurostat data also showed that 53% of the EU population lived in a house in 2020, while 46% lived in a flat. 1% lived in other accommodation, such as houseboats, vans, and so on.

Ireland (92%) recorded the highest share of the population living in a house, followed by Croatia (78%), Belgium (77%), and the Netherlands (75%). On the other hand, the highest shares for flats were observed in Spain (66%), Latvia (65%), and Estonia (61%).

In Romania, 65.9% of the population lived in a house and 34.1% in a flat.

The complete Eurostat data is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/22/2021 - 13:58
02 July 2021
RI +
Unusual times, unusual buildings: The upside down house in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 01/03/2022 - 11:37
Social

Eurostat: Romania has the highest share of home ownership in the EU

03 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania continues to be the EU Member State with the highest share of home ownership. According to recent Eurostat data, slightly over 96% of Romania’s population owned their home in 2020, compared to an EU average of almost 70%.

Other EU Member States with high home ownership rates were Slovakia (92%) and Croatia and Hungary (both 91%).

According to Eurostat, owning is most common in all Member States, except for Germany, where half of the population lived in a household owning their home in 2020, and the other half in a rented home. The shares of home ownership were lowest also in Austria (55%) and Denmark (59%).

The Eurostat data also showed that 53% of the EU population lived in a house in 2020, while 46% lived in a flat. 1% lived in other accommodation, such as houseboats, vans, and so on.

Ireland (92%) recorded the highest share of the population living in a house, followed by Croatia (78%), Belgium (77%), and the Netherlands (75%). On the other hand, the highest shares for flats were observed in Spain (66%), Latvia (65%), and Estonia (61%).

In Romania, 65.9% of the population lived in a house and 34.1% in a flat.

The complete Eurostat data is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/22/2021 - 13:58
02 July 2021
RI +
Unusual times, unusual buildings: The upside down house in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks