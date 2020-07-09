Romanian athletes return with 5 gold medals from the 2020 European Rowing Under 23 Championships

Romanian athletes have won five gold, three silver, and two bronze medals at the 2020 European Rowing Under 23 Championships organized in Duisburg, Germany.

Thus, Romania topped the countries’ ranking in the Olympic events, the Romanian Rowing Federation announced on Facebook, local Stiri.tvr.ro reported.

The Romanian rowing teams won gold medals in the Women’s Pair race (Adriana Ailincăi, Alina-Maria Baleţchi - 07:08.80); the Women’s Four race (Andreea Popa, Maria Tivodariu, Maria-Magdalena Rusu, Dumitriţa Juncănariu - 06:41.44); the Men’s Pair race (Dumitru-Alexandru Ciobîcă, Florin-Sorin Lehaci - 06:31.59); the Men’s Four race (Florin Arteni-Fîntînariu, Mugurel Vasile Semciuc, Ştefan-Constantin Berariu, Cosmin Pascari - 05:56.64); and the Women’s doubles sculls race (Nicoleta-Ancuţa Bodnar, Simona Geanina Radiş - 07:08.47).

Meanwhile, the Romanian teams made up of Damaris Lebăda, Alexandra Ungureanu, Laura Pal, Vasilica-Alexandra Rusu, and Victoria-Ştefania Petreanu (in the Women’s Coxed Four race), Lorena Constantin, Ioana-Mădălina Moroşan, Mădălina-Gabriela Caşu, Iuliana Timoc, Ioana-Irina Acsinte, Roxana-Iuliana Anghel, Amalia Bucu, Raluca-Georgiana Dinculescu, Petreanu Victoria-Ştefania (in the Women’s Eights race), and Gheorghe Morar, Constantin-Cristi Hîrgău, George Cătruna, Nicu-Iulian Chelaru, Bogdan-Sabin Baitoc, Marian Cireaşă, Florin Arteni-Fîntînariu, Ciprian Huc, Petre-Florin Enăşescu (in the Men’s eights race) have returned home with silver medals.

The bronze was won in the Women’s quadruple sculls race (Larisa Elena Roşu, Cristina Drugă, Andrea-Ioana Budeanu, Georgiana-Simona Tătaru - 06:43.65) and in the Men’s single sculls race (Mihai Chiruţă - 07:01.81), according to stiri.tvr.ro.

Romania participated with 15 boats in the European Under 23 Championships, but only 13 reached the finals for medals.

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana De Canotaj)