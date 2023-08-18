Romania is Europe’s largest wheat exporter in July

A breakdown of the European Union’s 3.72 million tonnes of soft wheat exports in the new marketing year 2023/2024, namely from July 1 to August 13, shows Romania as the biggest EU exporter so far, with 1.04 million metric tonnes shipped, according to the European Commission data consulted by Reuters.

Poland exported 734,000 tonnes, Bulgaria 685,000 tonnes, France 682,000 tonnes, and Germany 414,000 tonnes.

Soft wheat exports from the European Union so far in the 2023/24 season had decreased by 11% from 4.19 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on August 16.

EU barley exports totalled 1.20 million tonnes, down 27% from 1.63 million tonnes in the corresponding period in 2022/23, while EU maize imports were at 1.82 million tonnes, 31% below a year-earlier 2.62 million.

(Photo source: Dmytro Shestakov/Dreamstime.com)