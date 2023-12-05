Business

Romania gets EUR 34 mln from EU Solidarity Fund to cover drought and forest fire damages in 2022

05 December 2023

The European Commission has approved an amount of EUR 33.9 million from the European Union Solidarity Fund (EUSF) to help Romania cover the considerable damage caused by periods of drought and forest fires in 2022.

European funds will cover part of the costs of emergency and recovery operations, such as rescue services and interventions to support the immediate needs of the population, as well as the repair of damaged infrastructure and the general cleaning of disaster-affected areas.

Since 2002, the EUSF has mobilized over EUR 8.2 billion for 127 disasters (107 natural disasters and 20 health emergencies) in 24 Member States (plus the United Kingdom) and in 3 acceding countries (Albania, Montenegro and Serbia).

(Photo source: Calyx22/Dreamstime.com)

