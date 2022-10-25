Romanian equity funds are not all made equal: YoY yields between -11% and +4%

Of the top 10 locally open equity funds, listed by return between September 2021 and September 2022, only one recorded gains, namely BT Energy, managed by BT Asset Management, with a 4% advance, according to data from the Association of Fund Administrators (AAF) quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

BT Energy, which invests at least 75% of its assets in listed shares related to the energy industry, is also followed by a fund managed by the Banca Transilvania financial group member company, specialising in investment management.

In the second place, BT Agro, a fund with at least 75% of its assets directed to listed companies present in the agricultural-food sector, shows a yield of minus 0.57% at the end of September this year.

(Photo source: Rawpixelimages/Dreamstime.com)