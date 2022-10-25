Capital markets powered by BSE

 

Romanian equity funds are not all made equal: YoY yields between -11% and +4%

25 October 2022
Of the top 10 locally open equity funds, listed by return between September 2021 and September 2022, only one recorded gains, namely BT Energy, managed by BT Asset Management, with a 4% advance, according to data from the Association of Fund Administrators (AAF) quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

BT Energy, which invests at least 75% of its assets in listed shares related to the energy industry, is also followed by a fund managed by the Banca Transilvania financial group member company, specialising in investment management.

In the second place, BT Agro, a fund with at least 75% of its assets directed to listed companies present in the agricultural-food sector, shows a yield of minus 0.57% at the end of September this year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rawpixelimages/Dreamstime.com)

